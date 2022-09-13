The School For Good and Evil official trailer is out and the Paul Feig directorial revolves around two friends Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who leave the village of Gavaldon to go to magical schools where fairy tale heroes and villains like Wicked Witch The film also stars Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Rob Delaney, Demi Isaac Oviawe among others. The School for Good and Evil to premiere on Netflix on October 19. Emmys 2022: Hwang Dong-hyuk Wins Best Drama Series Director for Netflix’s Squid Game!.

The School For Good and Evil Trailer

