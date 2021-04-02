Even before the excitement over the Red Band Trailer of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has faded away, the 'Horribly Beautiful Mind' of the director dropped another trailer that is less of gore, bit delivers more exciting footage. it gives us better look of certain characters that were more blink n miss in the earlier trailer, like Nathan Fillion's TDK and Sean Gunn's Weasel, shows Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn being just harley Quinn and John Cena going shirtless. The trailer also shows more of Amanda Waller (the great Viola Davis), shows off the skills of certain supervillains and yes, more of King Shark too!

Watch the trailer:

