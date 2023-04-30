The Super Mario Bros Movie has finally crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office! This is the 11th animated film to reach that mark and also the first one since Frozen II. Not only that it is also the fifth film since the Covid pandemic to cross the $1 billion threshold, following Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar: The Way of Water. The Super Mario Bros Movie Breaks Frozen 2’s Record of Biggest Animated Film Box Office Opening in History.

View TSMBM Box Office Update:

THEY DID IT! 💥🍄 ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ crossed $1B at the worldwide box office. It’s the 11th animated movie to reach that mark, and the first one since 2019 with ‘FROZEN II’. Read our review: https://t.co/iAS6Di3tD5 pic.twitter.com/ITtryfU1X8 — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)