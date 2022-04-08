Just a few months off from release for Thor: Love and Thunder, we haven't had a trailer or even any promo material yet, although, we have had leaks. This banner leak from an unknown source gives us our best new look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the upcoming film directed by Taika Waititi. Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 8, 2022.

Check Out The Banner Below:

