Thor: Love and Thunder has been one of the most anticipated Marvel movies. Taika Waititi’s film has been released as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Twitterati is going gaga over the top notch performances from the film’s lead cast and even called it as a visual treat. Some even called Thor: Love and Thunder as one of the best MUC movies in this phase. Take a look at the tweets shared on Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale’s film. Thor Love and Thunder Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Visual Spectacle

After seeing Thor Love and Thunder, I can definitively say that it is one of the best looking MCU movies of all time pic.twitter.com/g65IJSbgm3 — Dawuud M 🎥🎬 | The Mercenary Soon (@Dawuud_M_YT) July 6, 2022

A Perfect Watch

#ThorLoveAndThunder SHORT REVIEW. Another fun, action-packed chapter in Thor's long MCU journey. My expectations were exceeded. With perfect blend of comedy, character-driven stories and fantastic fight scenes, Thor Love and Thunder is one of the best movie in this phase. pic.twitter.com/0m1wImetSI — 2 DREX 2 FURIOUS (@drreexxx_pt2) July 6, 2022

All Praises For The Director

Bale As Gorr The God Butcher

Sheer Brilliance

Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort walked so that Christian Bale's Gorr could run. Top tier acting.#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/azpLtyNG9o — Jim RN|PH (@JimGumboc) July 6, 2022

Impressive Marvel Film

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)