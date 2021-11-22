Netflix's new musical biopic, Tick, Tick... Boom!, has taken the streaming service by a storm. Telling the true story of Jonathan Larson, the film has earned universal acclaim and is currently being talked about a lot online. Most of the praise is aimed towards Andrew Garfield's performance as Jonathan Larson. Many are calling for Garfield's performance to be nominated for Oscars and that too for good reason. Recently on Twitter, fans have been comparing Garfield's singing to that of Larson's, and its surprisingly very close. Not only that, but people have been even saying as to how Garfield looks so similar to Larson. Fan reactions have been extremely positive and its great to see Andrew Garfield getting praised!

Check Out The Posts Below:

"30/90" (tick, tick...BOOM!) performed by Jon Larson and Andrew Garfield side by side video. #TickTickBoom #TickTickBoomMovie pic.twitter.com/7JYM7g9JdV — Sharjeel Akhtar ✪ |Andrew Era| (@thatSharjeel) November 13, 2021

This shows how brilliantly Andrew poured himself into the character of Jon Larson. Not just his all over look but his stares and head movements are so exact. Another exceptional performance loading...... #TickTickBoompic.twitter.com/7JYM7g9JdV — Sharjeel Akhtar ✪ |Andrew Era| (@thatSharjeel) November 17, 2021

Andrew Garfield was MADE to play Jonathan Larson. I knew Andrew was talented but Tick Tick Boom has taken his talent to a whole other level. pic.twitter.com/IBvpyTd6eV — ⚯͛ Shay ⚯͛ (@smilesforbucky) November 21, 2021

I'm convinced Andrew Garfield is Jonathan Larson resurrected. They look very similar to me. And that's kind of scary.#TickTickBoomMovie @ticktickboom pic.twitter.com/2Jb5QPzmKZ — Rachel tkd (@RachelTkd) November 19, 2021

