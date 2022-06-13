Jennifer Hudson has won the prestigious award at the Tony Awards this year and with that win she has achieved the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). Hudson’s ‘A Strange Loop’ won the best musical at the Tony Awards and with that she officially achieved the EGOT status.

Jennifer Hudson Wins At Tony Awards 2022

Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status. She is the 17th artist and the second Black woman to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. pic.twitter.com/h6khS3bdPB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 13, 2022

