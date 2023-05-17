A big casting for Venom 3 has been revealed and it is a massive talent. Chiwetel Ejiofor has reportedly joined the cast of the film and will be starring alongside Tom Hardy in the upcoming Sony Marvel movie. What his role is remains a mystery, but this certainly is a huge get for the film. This will also be Ejiofor's second comic book role as he first starred in Doctor Strange and its sequel. Venom 3: Juno Temple Joins Tom Hardy in This Superhero Film!

Check Out the Reports:

Chiwetel Ejiofor has been cast in ‘VENOM 3’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Daft3xOsIh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)