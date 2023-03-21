Over the last few months details surrounding Marvel Studios' toxic treatment of its VFX workers have come out, and reports suggest that Victoria Alonso was the one mainly responsible for it. Overseeing the VFX and animation department of the company, Alonso recently parted away with the company. It is said that she particularly harboured a toxic work environment and employees in particular were "scared" of her. Marvel 'Worst Client to Work For' as Per VFX Artistes, Refuse to Work With the Studios Due to Stress and Impossible Deadlines.

Check Out the Twitter Thread:

SO many VFX sources have told me Victoria Alonso was singularly responsible for Marvel's toxic work environment: a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work, but who also maintained the blacklist that kept FX pros wild eyed with fear — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) March 20, 2023

She held a crazy amount of power, bigfooting all major creative decisions on Marvel movies and shows. "Kevin Feige and Victoria Alonso personally approve every single shot, all the visual effects work, which is usually the job of a director or a show runner," one tech told me. — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) March 20, 2023

"The main one that everyone's quite scared of is Victoria Alonso," another tech said. "If she likes you, you're going to get work and you're going to move up in the industry. If you have pissed her off in any way, you're going to get frozen out" — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) March 20, 2023

Reports of Victoria Alonso Leaving Marvel Studios:

Shocker: Marvel Studios Veteran Victoria Alonso Exits (Exclusive) https://t.co/gxoe3bE6EW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 20, 2023

