A video has surface online that shows Pusha T drenched with beer during his performance onstage. It is alleged that the beer was thrown by Drake’s fans and soon after the incident, a fight breaks out. Pusha T appears visibly irked and is seen lashing out at the crowd. This isn’t the first time that the rapper has been drenched in beer. During his performance at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto in 2018, few concertgoers threw beer at him and some even tried to rush the stage. Drake Seeks Out Fan Who Threw Her 36G Bra At Him On Stage; Internet Finds the Woman Who Reveals How The Incident Happened (Watch Video).

Pusha T Drenched In Beer

Drake fans drenched Pusha-T in beer while he was preforming 👀😳🍺 pic.twitter.com/OWx20tMU1U — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 1, 2023

