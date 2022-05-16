A video of Dylan O’Brien and Camila Cabello has surfaced online in which the duo can be seen enjoying Karaoke night together. The two were spotted by fans at the Palmilla Cocina Y Tequila in Hermosa Beach, California. They were singing Miley Cyrus’ famous number “The Climb”. The Voice Season 22: Camila Cabello Set to Join NBC's Musical Show as One of The Coach.

Dylan O’Brien And Camila Cabello Singing The Climb

📸 Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello at a Karaoke night in Hermosa Beach, Californiapic.twitter.com/Ph2l8DOW4T — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 16, 2022

