First reactions of West Side Story is out! And, by going with the reviews Rachel Zegler is winning everyone hearts, with her solid performance. The movie had it's premiere on  Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater in New York City on November 29. The musical-drama is slated to release on December 10 in the US. The plot of the movie reads, "Teenagers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and María (Rachel Zegler), despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City." As per the critics, the musical-romantic film is incredible, award-worthy, beautiful and graceful. West Side Story Trailer Out! Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria Romance Through Steven Spielberg's Epic Musical Remake.

Check Out West Side Story Early Reactions Below:

Incredible Masterpiece!

Breathtaking!

Excellent!

Genuine!

Truimph!

Beautiful!

— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 30, 2021

Well-Made!

Emotional Surprise!

Graceful!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)