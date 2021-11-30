First reactions of West Side Story is out! And, by going with the reviews Rachel Zegler is winning everyone hearts, with her solid performance. The movie had it's premiere on Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater in New York City on November 29. The musical-drama is slated to release on December 10 in the US. The plot of the movie reads, "Teenagers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and María (Rachel Zegler), despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City." As per the critics, the musical-romantic film is incredible, award-worthy, beautiful and graceful. West Side Story Trailer Out! Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria Romance Through Steven Spielberg's Epic Musical Remake.

Check Out West Side Story Early Reactions Below:

Incredible Masterpiece!

#WestSideStory is INCREDIBLE. Spielberg delivers an award-worthy visual spectacle that expands on the original as a timely technical MASTERPIECE. Every department fires on all cylinders, & Rachel Zegler steals the show with THE star-making debut performance of the year. LOVED IT! pic.twitter.com/Qrzx5LiPBK — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) November 30, 2021

Breathtaking!

Just saw #WestSideStory - I was VERY skeptical of this movie. How could anyone, even Spielberg, approach the original’s greatness? I was wrong - it’s an often breathtaking staging of an all-time classic, respecting the original but also reinventing it. One of 2021’s best films. pic.twitter.com/7R0YWeePyt — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) November 30, 2021

Excellent!

#WestSideStory is getting nearly unanimous praise with highlights being the production value, the sets and the music but @rachelzegler's performance as Maria is being consistently praised above all else! pic.twitter.com/aKYPbseeVG — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 30, 2021

Genuine!

#WestSideStory is Steven Spielberg’s attempt at his own La La Land wonder. The film acts as an eraser for all the wrongdoing of the one that came before it. Some things felt genuine while others felt tied with a bow. pic.twitter.com/lYWrFDooC8 — film poser™️ Josie 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) November 30, 2021

Truimph!

Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory is a TRIUMPH! It's beautiful & brilliantly photographed - a real love letter to NYC w/ a tremendous ensemble cast who truly redefine this classic story for a new generation. Shout outs to @rachelzegler & @ArianaDeBose who CRUSH it in this film. pic.twitter.com/9wJbUJclnV — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 30, 2021

Beautiful!

my #WestSideStory review is simply: I can’t wait to see Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose’s careers explode after this. They knock it out of the park as Maria and Anita in this beautiful crafted movie pic.twitter.com/FZtlG8vABS

— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 30, 2021

Well-Made!

The new #WestSideStory is, as expected, a little redundant, but it’s so well-made and passionately-staged that it almost doesn't matter. Everyone (Spielberg, Zegler, Elgort, etc.) is in top form. Well worth seeing at least once in theaters. pic.twitter.com/wjBdS6Hr0Y — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 30, 2021

Emotional Surprise!

Just watched Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory. Ever since I saw the opening of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom I wanted to see the GOAT Spielberg make a full on musical. This man can legitimately do every genre! There‘s an emotional surprise in this movie I didn’t expect 🎶 pic.twitter.com/6mpNjDxNFl — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 30, 2021

Graceful!

#WestSideStory, a beautiful update of my favorite musical. Carries new meaning as graceful eulogy for Stephen Sondheim, whose lyricism is in perfect rhythm with Steven Spielberg and Janusz Kamiński’s lush visual language. Stunning debut for Rachel Zegler. Rita Moreno still GOAT. pic.twitter.com/aeZ6d0wCeb — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) November 30, 2021

