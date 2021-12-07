Steven Spielberg's West Side Story has been banned for release in several gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. Reportedly, it has been banned for a character in the movie, who is a transgender and portrayed by non-binary actor Iris Menas. Earlier, the movie's first reactions showed that the flick has received quite impressive review. The movie will release on the theatres this Friday (December 10). Also, just a month back Marvel Studios' Eternals faced the same thing. West Side Story First Reactions Out! Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler’s Musical Drama, Directed by Steven Spielberg, Is a ‘Masterpiece’, Say Critics.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Gulf Countries have banned #StevenSpielberg 's #WestSideStory over a character in the movie, who is transgender and portrayed by non-binary actor #IrisMenas pic.twitter.com/a7xq5TaQr1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)