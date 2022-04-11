After Mads Mikkelsen criticised method acting, Will Poulter has come forward and shared his opinions on it as well. Sharing the same sentiments, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 actor shared that method acting is being used as an excuse for inappropriate behaviour. He also said that it creates an inhospitable environment.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Will Poulter says method acting is being used as an "excuse" for inappropriate behavior "If your process creates an inhospitable environment ... you’ve lost sight of what’s important" (via @indepedent) pic.twitter.com/7H0G7Sndb6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 11, 2022

