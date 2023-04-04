Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle is set to launch later this year in August, however, it looks like it will officially be the first entry into the new DC Universe going forward. Reports indicate that the film is set to be incorporated into the new DC Universe that is currently being developed by DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Blue Beetle Trailer: Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes Is a Superhero Whether He Likes It or Not, the DC Movie To Hit Theatres on August 18, 2023 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

Deadline on #BlueBeetle: "Word is the character will be incorporated in the universe being developed by new DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn." (https://t.co/gkRZEmKlnw) pic.twitter.com/GpBleHtCOL — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) April 3, 2023

