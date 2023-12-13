Zahara, the South African singer who rose to fame for her distinctive Afro-soul melodies in both her country's isiXhosa language and English, has passed away. She was 36. Known by her real name, Bulelwa Mkutukana, Zahara's family announced her passing on her official page on X.The statement did not disclose the cause of her death. The family revealed that Zahara had been admitted to the hospital last month due to an undisclosed health issue. Emmy Winner Andre Braugher Dies at 61; Actor Was Best Known For His Roles In Homicide and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

