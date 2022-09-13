Zendaya has won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Receiving the award for portraying Rue Bennett in the HBO drama series Euphoria, this is the actress' second Emmy win. Emmys 2022: Jason Sudeikis Wins Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Receives His Second Consecutive Emmy For Ted Lasso at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Check Out the Tweet:

Cheers to @Zendaya, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @EuphoriaHBO! The actress also won the statuette in 2020! 💛✨ #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/1HwG9smBdH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)