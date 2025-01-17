Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has dropped jaws with her sensational dance moves in a number of tracks, including "O Saki Saki", "Dilbar", "Jehda Nasha", and "Dance Meri Rani", among others released her new track "Snake" in collaboration with Jason Derulo. The Canadian singer-actress not only stars in the song but also sings alongside Derulo. The track blends R&B with a hint of Middle Eastern beats, making it the ultimate dance anthem. Don't miss the catchy hook step as the duo moves their bodies like a snake. How can we not mention Nora's mesmerising belly dancing in her movies? Everything about the track is simply perfect. Watch the song below. Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Nora Fatehi’s Electrifying ‘Aaye Haye’ Dance Leaves Fans Spellbound (Watch Video).

Watch Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo’s Song ‘Snake’:

