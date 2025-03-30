Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his involvement with India’s Got Talent. In a recently released video, he opened up about his struggles during this period and shared how meditation, spirituality, and prayer helped him navigate through it. In the video, Allahbadia reflected on his mental health, stating, “When my mental health was at its lowest, meditation, spiritual practices, and prayer helped me realize that, in the end, only the Almighty is with you.” Rather than viewing the controversy as a setback, he expressed gratitude for the experience, calling it a phase of "growth and transformation. Ranveer Allahbadia ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show Controversy: Supreme Court Allows YouTuber-Podcaster To Resume ‘The Ranveer Show’ to With Content Restriction.

BeerBiceps Releases First Video After India’s Got Talent

