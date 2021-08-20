As promised, the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2021 winners are out virtually on August 20. The winners of the prestigious film festival have been announced. Presented by the Government of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, the 12th edition went virtual due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Vidya Balan, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Suriya, Samantha Akkineni, and more stars have won the trophy. Check it out below. IFFM 2021: Rajkummar Rao’s Ludo, Vidya Balan’s Sherni, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Bag Top Nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The Great Indian Kitchen - Feature Film

Vidya Balan For Sherni

Sheer Qorma - Short Film

Suriya's Film Soorarai Pottru Wins Big

#SooraraiPottru starring @Suriya_offl in the lead and directed by #SudhaKongara won 2 big awards - Best Performance Male & Best film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021. Well done team @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/PJM1ay1TLu — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 20, 2021

Pankaj Tripathi

Best Web Series

Samantha Akkineni for The Family Man Season 2

#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE FEMALE (SERIES)✨ CONGRATULATIONS TO Samantha Akkineni for THE FAMILY MAN S2 @Samanthaprabhu2 #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/AC2hOiftlC — Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@IFFMelb) August 20, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man Season 2

#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE MALE (SERIES) ✨ CONGRATULATIONS TO Manoj Bajpayee for THE FAMILY MAN S2 @BajpayeeManoj #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/JWC3XvbeGQ — Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@IFFMelb) August 20, 2021

Best Documentary

Sanal Sasidharan

God On The Balcony

Best Director - Anurag Basu

Best Indie Film

