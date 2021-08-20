As promised, the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2021 winners are out virtually on August 20. The winners of the prestigious film festival have been announced. Presented by the Government of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, the 12th edition went virtual due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Vidya Balan, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Suriya, Samantha Akkineni, and more stars have won the trophy. Check it out below. IFFM 2021: Rajkummar Rao’s Ludo, Vidya Balan’s Sherni, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Bag Top Nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
The Great Indian Kitchen - Feature Film
#JustAnnounced ✨EQUALITY IN CINEMA (FEATURE)✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO The Great Indian Kitchen #TheGreatIndianKitchen @LukeDonnellan pic.twitter.com/ADudyav9UO
Vidya Balan For Sherni
#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE FEMALE (FEATURE)✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO Vidya Balan for Sherni @vidya_balan #Sherni pic.twitter.com/bI1w7FHooO
Sheer Qorma - Short Film
#JustAnnounced ✨EQUALITY IN CINEMA (SHORT)✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO Sheer Qorma #SheerQorma @LukeDonnellan pic.twitter.com/oIEZBUImOY
Suriya's Film Soorarai Pottru Wins Big
#SooraraiPottru starring @Suriya_offl in the lead and directed by #SudhaKongara won 2 big awards - Best Performance Male & Best film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021. Well done team @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/PJM1ay1TLu
Pankaj Tripathi
#JustAnnounced ✨DIVERSITY IN CINEMA AWARD✨presented by LaTrobe University
CONGRATULATIONS TO Pankaj Tripathi @TripathiiPankaj @anuragkashyap72 @latrobe pic.twitter.com/Dl2cTe3Ahf
Best Web Series
#JustAnnounced ✨BEST WEB SERIES✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO Mirzapur S2 @YehHaiMirzapur pic.twitter.com/gHMwXzXjFr
Samantha Akkineni for The Family Man Season 2
#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE FEMALE (SERIES)✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO Samantha Akkineni for THE FAMILY MAN S2 @Samanthaprabhu2 #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/AC2hOiftlC
Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man Season 2
#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE MALE (SERIES) ✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO Manoj Bajpayee for THE FAMILY MAN S2 @BajpayeeManoj #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/JWC3XvbeGQ
Best Documentary
#JustAnnounced ✨BEST DOCUMENTARY✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO ‘Shut up Sona’ @sonamohapatra #DeeptiGupta pic.twitter.com/wrIkZw3z5I
Sanal Sasidharan
#JustAnnounced ✨IFFM DISRUPTOR AWARD✨
CONGRATULATIONS to Sanal Sasidharan
#SANALKUMARSASIDHARAN pic.twitter.com/L3rFX6X56Q
God On The Balcony
#JustAnnounced ✨EQUALITY IN CINEMA (FEATURE)✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO God On The Balcony #GodOnTheBalcony @biswajeet501 @LukeDonnellan pic.twitter.com/uNFYjlYomL
Best Director - Anurag Basu
#JustAnnounced ✨BEST DIRECTOR✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO Anurag Basu for LUDO@basuanurag #AnuragBasu #LUDO pic.twitter.com/fmG7mXw8Tu
Best Indie Film
#JustAnnounced ✨BEST INDIE FILM✨
CONGRATULATIONS TO Fire In The Mountains#FireInTheMountains #AjitpalSingh @VicGovernor pic.twitter.com/aFwvzSTGEO
