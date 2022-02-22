Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirde was one of the most popular contestants of America's Got Talent (AGT) in 2021. As per reports, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Her demise has left all her AGT fans deeply saddened. Nightbirde, 31, breathed her last on February 19.

AGT Contestant Nightbirde Passes Away

#JaneMarczewski, professionally known as #Nightbirde, has sadly passed away of breast cancer at just 31 years old. Our prayers go to Jane's family and loved ones. 💔🌹🕯 pic.twitter.com/QbHCiCDGi1 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) February 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)