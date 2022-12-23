Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tied the knot after nine years of dating. The latter shared wedding pictures on Instagram and the couple looks perfect together. Julien captioned the Insta post as ‘married otters <3’. Go Won Hee Ties the Knot and Shares Radiant Wedding Photos on Instagram!

Newlyweds Jenna Marbles And Julien Solomita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by julien solomita (@juliensolomita)

