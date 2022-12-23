Jenna Marbles has tied the knot with longtime beau Julien Solomita. The former YouTuber’s husband has shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Julien has posed stylishly for the camera by wearing his wifey’s bridal veil. The wedding pictures of Jenna and Julien are unmissable. Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Tie the Knot; Latter Shares Wedding Pictures on Instagram.

Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by julien solomita (@juliensolomita)

