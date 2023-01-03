In a new Instagram story, Jenna Marbles' husband Julien Solomita confirmed that their house was broken into by an unknown woman. Saying that she entered through the back door, Solomita claimed that the woman had been harassing them for the last two months. Wanting to keep the situation offline, he added that he revealed the news so that the people could hear it from him before a media outlet ran a story on the situation. Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Tie the Knot; Latter Shares Wedding Pictures on Instagram.

Check Out the Tweet:

Jenna Marbles’ house was broken into by a stalker who’s been harassing her and her husband for 2 months. pic.twitter.com/AO0kg1SF6W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2023

