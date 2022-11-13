Pakistan’s official entry to the Oscars Joyland is now banned in that country. An order dated Nov. 11 from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting says that the country’s censor board had granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug. 17. But it has since reversed the decision. Imran Khan Outshines Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in Acting Skills’, Says Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Fazl.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Just heard terrible news - #Pakistan’s Oscar entry #Joyland has been banned in that country. Terrible news since this remarkable film should be seen in Pakistan. Also if the film doesn’t play in Pakistan can it still qualify as a submission for the Best International Film Oscar? pic.twitter.com/7bMtHP5vF1 — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) November 12, 2022

