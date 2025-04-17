In an unexpected turn of events, Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni has been introduced as Bollywood's latest romantic hero by none other than Karan Johar. The filmmaker recently took to his Instagram to share a cinematic promo of MSD melting everyone's hearts in a completely new avatar with his signature long hair holding a heart-shaped red balloon. In the video, Dhoni is shown as a romantic hero saying, "Tum jo saath chalti ho, safar khoobsurat banati ho." (You make every journey beautiful when you walk with me). The advertisement was captioned, "Dramatic drumroll, please! Presenting MS Dhoni—our newest lover boy! But wait, Mahi’s love for his bike isn’t new." Fans absolutely loved MSD's new avatar and filled the comment section with excitement-filled messages. A user wrote, "Thala is cooking something", while another commented, "Kuch Kuch Thala Hai". MS Dhoni Wins Heart With Kind Gesture, CSK Captain Obliges To Wheelchair-Seated Elderly Woman's Request For Selfie (See Video).

Karan Johar Introduces MS Dhoni in a Never-Before-Seen Avatar in Viral Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Netizens React to MSD’s Viral Video

Instagram Comments

