Aespa are gearing up for their return and will be returning on May 8! This will be the group's comeback after the release of their mini album Girls, 10 months ago. They are also currently in the middle of their first Japanese tour, and in August, Aespa will be holding two nights of concerts at the famous Tokyo Dome in Japan. Visuals of Aespa's Karina From Thailand's Sound Check Festival Has the Internet Freaking Out - Here's Why!

View Aespa Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)