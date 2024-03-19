Ailee's agency confirmed that the "I Will Show You" singer is dating someone. According to a report by STARNEWS on March 19, Ailee is romantically involved with a non-celebrity boyfriend and contemplating marriage. A2Z Entertainment, Ailee's agency, responded to the report by releasing an official statement confirming her relationship status. Ailee Postpones Her 10th Debut Anniversary Concert Tour.

Ailee CONFIRMS She Is Dating

#Ailee Confirmed To Be In A Relationship + Plans To Get Married Next Yearhttps://t.co/pO74BI6ZXo pic.twitter.com/SWzSEvcp2T — Soompi (@soompi) March 19, 2024

