An Air India flight bound for London carrying 242 passengers crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad just minutes after its takeoff. The tragic incident, which took place on Thursday (June 12) afternoon, is being described as one of the most devastating aviation incidents in recent times. The news has shaken the country, with everyone, including celebrities, sharing their heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims and their families. Global music sensation Jackson Wang who is currently in India to promote his upcoming album "MAGIC MAN 2" also grieved about the plane crash. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the K-Pop star wrote, "It’s heart breaking to hear what happened today in Ahmedabad My prayers to all the families and to everyone affected. With many unfortunate incidents happening everyday around us, please take good care of ourselves everyday every moment." Check out his post below. Air India Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan ‘Heartbroken’ As He Reacts to Tragic Ahmedabad Incident, Sends Prayers to Affected Families (View Post).

Jackson Wang Reacts to Ahmedabad Plane Crash

It’s heart breaking to hear what happened today in Ahmedabad My prayers to all the families and to everyone affected. With many unfortunate incidents happening everyday around us, please take good care of ourselves everyday every moment. — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) June 12, 2025

