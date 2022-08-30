BTS has won Group of the Year award for the fourth consecutive time at the MTV VMAs. The South Korean boy band took to Twitter and thanked ARMY for all the love and support on being honoured with the prestigious title. BTS Make History by Winning Group of the Year Award at MTV VMAs for Four Consecutive Years!

BTS Wins At 2022 MTV VMAs

This can’t be done without your love and support😭 #VMAs Group of the Year Winner : @BTS_twt Thank you all, ARMY💜 pic.twitter.com/nIXK22zeJx — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)