Bang Si Hyuk was recently seen on the cover of Billboard Magazine's issue for K-pop. In another picture Scooter Braun, Pierre P Thomas and Kevin Coach Lee were also present. Meanwhile Bang Si Hyuk wore a blue shirt underneath a navy blue shirt and jeans with white shoes.

View Bang Si Hyuk on Billboard Cover:

Bang Si-hyuk with Scooter Braun, Pierre P Thomas and Kevin Coach Lee for Billboard Magazine. pic.twitter.com/WD4HapxXxG — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)