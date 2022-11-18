BIBI released her new music video for "BIBI Vengeance" on the same day as her album Lowlife Princess: Noir. In the video BIBI plays a powerful woman who retaliates against other powerful men who wronged her. Not only is the video a good showcase of her dancing and vocal skills, but also her acting where she plays a sort of unhinged role in a cinematic mv. BIBI and Song Joong Ki To Team Up for Upcoming Noir Film.

View Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)