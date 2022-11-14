"BIBI Vengeance" is the name of the song and music video that BIBI will soon be releasing. It is part of her album Lowlife Princess: Noir and will feature a number of cameos, including dancer Aiki and her Street Woman Fighter crew Hook. Lowlife Princess: Noir will release on November 18 at KST. BIBI and Song Joong Ki To Team Up for Upcoming Noir Film.

View Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)