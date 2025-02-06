2025 is turning out to be an exciting year for second-generation K-Pop stans, especially YG Family stans. With group activities coming from legendary acts like BIGBANG and 2NE1. After thrilling us with 2 banger tracks and multiple stage performances recently, King of K-Pop G-Dragon has now announced his solo world tour titled "Übermensch". The tour will be in support of his new album "Übermensch", which is set to drop on February 25, 2025. This marks GD's third album and first full-length album in over a decade after the iconic "COUP D'ETAT". BIGBANG’s G-Dragon to Release Full-Length Album in February? Iguana Idol’s Agency Galaxy Corporation Spills the Beans!.

G-Dragon Announces ‘Übermensch’ World Tour 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-DRAGON (@xxxibgdrgn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)