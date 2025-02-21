VIP are having the best time as their favourites are back in action. After shaking up Paris with his performance, the King of K-Pop is set to heat up Bangkok with his appearance at K-Star Spark. According to details shared by GD's agency, Galaxy Corporation, the K-Pop legend will perform at K-Star Spark on February 22 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. GD has now touched down in Bangkok, and in videos shared on social media, the K-Pop superstar can be seen receiving a grand welcome at Suvarnabhumi Airport. BIGBANG's Daesung and Got7's BamBam will also perform at the concert. K-Pop Takes Over Paris! BTS’ J-Hope, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rose Set the Stage on Fire at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes (Watch Videos).

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Reaches Bangkok for K-Star Spark 2025

Thai VIP Welcome GD at Suvarnabhumi Airport

OMG !! THE CROWD IN THAILAND TO WELCOME KING OF K-POP G-DRAGON 🔥#GDRAGONinBKK #KStarsparkXBKK2025 Vid ©️ tto 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IrWpLv2VFr — GDRAGON'S BUTTERFLY FAN ACCOUNT 🦋(◕ᴗ◕)💛✌ (@Coup_dEtat5) February 21, 2025

