Girl band BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” tour has been filled with special moments, and amazing performances, which BLINKS have been tracking since the tour began in October. At their recent concert in Amsterdam, they decided to give a special holiday treat to all their fans. They had mesmerized the internet with their Mean Girls-inspired “Jingle Bell Rock” dance break in 2018, and during their Amsterdam concert again in 2022, they brought back the adorable Santa outfits for their show. Watch their video here! BLACKPINK’s Jennie Sports New Hairstyle During ‘Born Pink’ Tour in Berlin; BLINKS Are Absolutely Loving Her Latest Look (View Pics).

BLACKPINK Has A Surprise Holiday Encore Performance For BLINKs At Their Amsterdam “BORN PINK” Show https://t.co/k1c0YVM5JO — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) December 23, 2022

