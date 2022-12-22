BLACKPINK members are on their “Born Pink” concert tour, and recent images from Berlin show Jennie’s latest hairstyle, which fans absolutely adore! Jenny was seen pulling off a softer look with bangs framing her face and long wavy hair. Jennie’s new look immediately caught the attention of BLINKS, who took to social media to make sure everyone knew how adorable and beautiful Jennie looked. Get pictures of Jennie here. Early Christmas 2022 for BLACKPINK in Paris! Jennie Shares Selife With Lisa, Jisoo and Rose and an Amazing Snow Video!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)