The members of BLACKPINK were in Paris for their concert tour, and it also provided them with enjoying some cosy time as well as Christmas celebrations in the City of Love. Jennie took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from their memorable trip to the French capital. She posted a video of ‘snow in Paris,’ a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree, yummylicious food snap, gifts and most importantly, photos with the lovely people.

View Photos and Video Shared by BLACKPINK's Jennie!

