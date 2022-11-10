Yes, you read the headline correctly! We have brought a series of delightful pictures of Jensoo finally. BLACKPINK's Jisoo was seen pulling the cheeks of her adorable "Mandu" Jennie on Instagram. The K-pop duo struck fun poses in what seemed to be a resting room backstage. Reportedly, the Korean artists posed for the camera post their performance in Hamilton. The images have brought a wave of joy to the BLINKs, who commented, "Jisooo and jennie at the same time ?? My eyes have been blessed…". BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo Look Alluring in Concept Teasers for ‘Pink Venom’ (Watch Videos).

Jensoo, After So Long!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)