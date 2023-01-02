Jisoo is ringing in the New Year with her birthday and it seems like it's going to be a blast. The singer will not only be releasing a new album in 2023, but has also opened her personal YouTube channel named "행복지수 103%", which translates to Happiness Jisoo 103 percent. She also posted a video named "LONDON vlog" which is 13 minutes 21 seconds long. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Goes Viral After Netizens Are Convinced They’ve Spotted The K-Pop Idol’s First Tattoo!

Watch Jisoo's Vlog:

View Tweets Here:

All profits from BLACKPINK's Jisoo YouTube Channel will be donated towards charities. pic.twitter.com/xXgeAFDCO3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 2, 2023

