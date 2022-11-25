BlockBerry Creative, agency artist of girl group Loona, issued statement on the removal of Chuu over her behaviour towards a staff. The statement read, “Chuu will be expelled and withdrawn as a member of LOONA as of November 25, 2022,” reports Koreaboo. It also mentioned, “However, recently we were told of Chuu’s verbal abuse and power-trip tendencies towards our staff. After an investigation, we discovered the truth. Our agency staff are apologizing and comforting the affected staff members.” GOT7’s Jinyoung To Enlist in the Military Soon According to BH Entertainment.

Chuu Kicked Out Of Loona

(★BREAKING) BlockBerry Creative Announces Chuu Has Been Kicked Out Of LOONAhttps://t.co/gDZJlqRdnF — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 25, 2022

