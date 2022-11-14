The MTV EMAs 2022 were recently held on November 13 and many artists took home wins for the night. Lisa won Best K-pop, Seventeen won Best New Artist, BTS won biggest fans which they also won last year. More wins include Best Metaverse Performance which was won by BLACKPINK and Best Asia Act which went to TXT.

Best Asia Act- TXT

Best Metaverse Performance- BLACKPINK

Biggest Fans- BTS

Best New Artist- Seventeen

Best K-Pop- Lisa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)