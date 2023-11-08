BTS' Golden maknae, Jungkook, never stops appreciating and showing love to ARMY. Be it at the airport, on Weverse live, or during live stage performances, Jungkook always showers his love and reciprocates it. The youngest member of the K-pop group, BTS, performed live on the Today show on November 8, where the 'Standing Next To You' singer responded to a fan who cried and expressed her love for him. Several videos and pictures of Jungkook performing at the plaza on the show emerged online. In a video, a ten-year-old girl held a poster and told Jungkook in a husky voice, 'I love you.' The k-pop star imitated her and responded with 'I love you too.' As the girl celebrated her birthday with Jungkook, he said, 'Thank you.'. BTS' Jungkook Drops 'Standing Next To You' Music Video, Showcasing Michael Jackson-Inspired Moves and Themes of Love and Evolution - WATCH.

Check Out The Video Of Jungkook Here:

jungkook and the little army 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m8yBWywiOw — jungkook vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve) November 8, 2023

