Jungkook's solo single titled "Seven" was announced earlier for which a teaser has also been released. The song will be a romantic one it seems, and in the teaser Han So Hee and Jungkook seem to get into a lovers spat in a restaurant. Latto will also be featured on "Seven" for which she has recorded her rap verse. The rapper is known for her songs like "Muwop" ft Gucci Mane, "Big Energy" and more. Seven Teaser: BTS Jungkook and Han So Hee Get Into Lovers’ Spat in the Latest Music Video Featuring Latto.

View Latto and Seven Update:

Latto will be featured on BTS' Jungkook solo single, ‘Seven.’ Out Friday, July 14th. pic.twitter.com/qZhLCUaokv — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)