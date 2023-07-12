Strap on your seatbelts because things just got very real. BTS singer Jungkook recently dropped the teaser of his highly-anticipated single, "Seven" and ARMYs are going crazy! The teaser video, released on YouTube, shows the Golden Maknae and the Nevertheless star Han So Hee seated at a restaurant, seemingly on a date but tension is brewing between the couple. While there is no audio, one can see that they are engaged in a fight. Apart from Han So Hee and K-pop star, singer Latto will also be in the music video. BTS Jungkook's Sneak Peek From the Recording Session of His Upcoming Song SEVEN Surfaces Online (Watch Video).

Check Out Jungkook's Seven Teaser Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)