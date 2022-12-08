BTS released his first solo album Indigo on December 2 and also revealed the music video for one of the tracks "Wild Flower" with youjeen. He now takes fans behind the scenes of the making of the video, which he filmed on a few sets and in some real locations. He also released a new music video for another track "Still Life" with Anderson Paak. BTS’ RM’s ‘Wild Flower’ With Youjeen and 'Indigo' Hits Number 1 on iTunes Charts Worldwide.

View Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)