BTS had long been rumoured to perform at the opening ceremony at FIFA World Cup 2022 and it may just happen but has not been confirmed yet. In 2021 Camila Cabello performed at the Champions League final opening ceremony. The World Cup will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. BTS Tidbits! V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga And J-Hope Answer 77 Questions And Speak About Their Life's Motto in Viral Video.

#BTS rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony of the 'FIFA World Cup 2022' in Qatar#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 ⚽🏆https://t.co/TLnDFIaISh — allkpop (@allkpop) October 4, 2022

