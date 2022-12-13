Jin has been enlisted in the military and left to fulfil his duties on December 13. With Suga being the second eldest in BTS he will soon leave for his military enlistment as well. Although BigHit previously said it is difficult to confirm personal information regarding military duties, Suga will reportedly be assigned as a social worker and work in a government office. This decision if true, has been made due to his shoulder surgery that he received back in 2020. BTS’ J-hope Makes Fond Memories With Jin; Shares Photos From Their Dinner Together.

View Tweet Here:

Acc. to military authorities, there's a high possibility that #BTS #Suga will be assigned as social worker & will work in a government office during his enlistment. The authorities made this judgement due to the surgery he received back in 2020.

