Jay B has dropped a new visualizer video for "Def. - my bad" which is the B side track from My Abandoned Love. Jay B's second mini album is Def which is about feeling heartbroken after regretting loving someone. In the video Jay B sits on the side of a bed facing the window and singing as he looks sad and deep in thought. The room looks almost like a prison with barely any light entering. GOT7's Jay B And Jinyoung Finally "Reunite" As JJ Project At W Korea Halloween.

