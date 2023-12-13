EXO's Sehun confirmed his military enlistment date in a heartfelt letter. The note, handwritten by Sehun himself, was posted on the band's official Weverse account in which he expressed his gratitude and love for EXO-Ls, the group's dedicated fan base. He also apologised for informing fans of his enlistment so close to the date and explained that he wanted to spend more time with his family and reflect on his life before fulfilling his mandatory military service. Gyeongseong Creature Trailer: Park Seo Joon and Han So-hee Fight Riveting Battle Against a Supernatural Foe Amidst Japanese Colonisation (Watch Video).

Sehun Confirms Military Enlistment:

#EXOL, it’s a sad day for all of us! 😔💔#Sehun’s military enlistment is confirmed! 🥲 Starting his service on December 21, he becomes the final #EXO member to fulfill his duty. Sehun penned a heartfelt letter to EXO-Ls, apologizing for the late notice and sharing his… pic.twitter.com/9Bv2rVA1zh — SYOK ENG (@syok_malaysia) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)